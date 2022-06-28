14-year-old Enyobeni survivor speaks of trauma after witnessing peers die

“I wish I didn’t lie to my parents.”

These are the words of a 14-year-old from East London who had told her family she would be attending a friend’s birthday party on Saturday night.

She is one of the survivors of the tragic event that claimed the lives of 21 young people in the early hours on Sunday at Enyobeni tavern in East London, Eastern Cape. She is not being named as she is a minor.

“I’m having flashbacks of seeing some of the people who died right in front of my eyes. I’ve never seen this in my life,” she said.

The girl, who sounded traumatised, could hardly finish a sentence without taking a break.

“I’m struggling to do anything. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat. I get flashbacks of what happened at that tavern. I have to face my parents who know I lied and are disappointed in me. I’m also disappointed in myself because I can see lying doesn’t help and I could have died there,” she said.