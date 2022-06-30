×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No objections to granting licence to Enyobeni tavern

The tavern was compliant when its application for licensing was approved

By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 30 June 2022 - 09:30

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) said no objections were received over their decision to grant a liquor licence to Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park 10 years ago.

Read more on DispatchLIVE (https://www.dispatchlive.co.za/news/2022-06-30-no-objections-to-granting-licence-to-enyobeni-tavern-liquor-board-says/)..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released