Cost of living threatens stability
If you live in Protea Glen, Soweto and commute to the Johannesburg CBD on public transport, from tomorrow you will pay R27 per trip, R5 more than before.
Similarly, if you live in Mamelodi and commute to the Pretoria CBD, a single trip will now cost your R25. ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.