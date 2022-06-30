×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man wants compensation from hospital for injuries

Facility says pain only started days after discharge

By Noxolo Sibiya - 30 June 2022 - 07:52

Broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder and a bruised arm is what Andile Mbasa allegedly woke up to at the Garden City private hospital after he had driven himself to the facility to treat a sinus ailment.

On December 1 last year Mbasa, 34, visited the hospital for a cisternogram where doctors assessed whether his cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), fluid that surrounds the brain, was leaking into the nose and sinuses after weeks of problems with his sinuses. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released