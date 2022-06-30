Man wants compensation from hospital for injuries

Facility says pain only started days after discharge

Broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder and a bruised arm is what Andile Mbasa allegedly woke up to at the Garden City private hospital after he had driven himself to the facility to treat a sinus ailment.



On December 1 last year Mbasa, 34, visited the hospital for a cisternogram where doctors assessed whether his cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), fluid that surrounds the brain, was leaking into the nose and sinuses after weeks of problems with his sinuses. ..