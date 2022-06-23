'They last had increases in 2019': Parliament defends MP salary increases

Parliament has defended a 3% salary increase for MPs and ministers, saying the pay hike is not “tone deaf” because public representatives earn less compared to their counterparts globally.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week accepted recommendations to increase the salaries of politicians and other government officials by 3%.

The recommendations were made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.

Ramaphosa said in a government gazette the salary increases would be backdated to April last year and will apply to all categories of public office-bearers, including ministers and their deputies, premiers, MECs, MPs, MPLs, traditional leaders and judges.

However, the salary increase was met with criticism from many, including the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), who said it was unfair to struggling public service workers.

Cosatu publicly called on Ramaphosa to reject the “tone deaf and embarrassing” recommendations.