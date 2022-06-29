Looming fare hikes of up to R5 biggest in SA taxi history
Fuel expected to rise again next week
Taxi commuters will be hit with hefty increases of up to R5, the highest in history as fuel prices and the cost of living continue to spiral.
The increases have been driven by the recent increases in the fuel price, which have threatened the sustainability of taxi operations...
