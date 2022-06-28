Striking Eskom workers say they cannot survive on their salaries
Technological official says she can’t afford electricity
Striking Eskom workers are pleading poverty, saying the rising cost of living is too high and they are barely surviving on their salaries.
On Monday, dozens of the power utility’s employees at the Duvha power station in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, protested outside the facility, demanding better pay...
