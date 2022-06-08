Cost of living and jobs are SA's biggest worries: Ipsos

Ipsos, in its What worries the world survey, said inflation is the number one concern on the global list for the tenth month in a row, with one in three people flagging it.

The pressure of rising prices has been increasing steadily. All 27 countries surveyed have a higher “worried about inflation” figure in May than they did at the start of 2022. In March it made the top five concerns for the first time since it was added to the index in 2013 and last month it became the top worry globally.

Countries with the biggest growth in concern since last month include Chile (+12), Poland (+9) and South Korea (+9). It was already the number one concern in Argentina, Canada, Great Britain, Poland, Turkey and the US, with Australia now joining that list.