Columnists

SA needs an economic plan to ensure food security to stave off hunger

Social grants cannot be permanent solution with parents of malnourished children also going hungry

28 June 2022 - 09:27
Tessa Dooms Columnist

In the wake of an ailing economy reeling from the long-term impacts of poor governance, corruption, inequality, mass unemployment and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns, the recent spike in food and fuel prices occasioned by the Russian war on Ukraine is deepening a silent humanitarian crisis in SA.

Malnutrition and hunger are steadily rising. SA is a country where, according to the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Development in Africa, 46% of children and adults in their homes go to bed hungry because they do not have money for food...

