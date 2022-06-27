Honesty is the best policy

Proverbs 10:9 says: "Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but whoever takes crooked paths will be found out."

Integrity is the foundation that a successful life is built on. You can have talent, determination and vision, but without integrity you won't reach your full potential. Too often we are letting small compromises of our integrity keep us from the big things God has in store for us.

A person of integrity does the right thing and gives his best whether or not anyone else is watching. For example: you don't report sick and then go shopping for the day; you don't come in late and then be the first to leave; and you don't fudge on your taxes!

We cannot deceive people, tell half truths, not keep our word, and expect God to bless us. Have integrity in your finances, in your relationships, in how you treat people, in what you watch, and you will walk securely into your destiny.

Bushy Green, Kagiso