Africa’s urban problem is rooted in colonialism and breeds xenophobia

SA finds itself undergoing yet another episode of violent threats targeted mainly towards dark-skinned foreign nationals from the rest of the continent. At the core of the problem are increasing rates of unemployment and the unending state of underdevelopment that continues to overwhelm the black majority in urban townships

Historically, the geographic intention of establishing townships was to keep cheap black labour closer to the white city for the purpose of growing the urban apartheid economy.

That urban ideology hasn’t died now that we are living in a democracy. It has multiplied.

Black people are still disfranchised on the rural margins of SA so their only hope to have a decent living is to run to the city.

What many South Africans don’t realise is that this pattern of black urbanisation is actually a continental phenomenon.

The entire rural landscape of Africa has been destroyed by a combination of European colonial modernity and neocolonial governments that have plundered people’s resources for decades.