Legends of tomorrow: Bahumi Mhlongo

Since nothing says youthquake like Euphoria, we have handpicked five cultural disruptors and “legends of tomorrow” who channel characters from the hit TV series.

Bahumi Mhlongo, 27, reality TV star and Umbuso actor:

What is your superpower?

I’m able to feel good or bad energies from people.

What makes you a legend of tomorrow?

Even though I’m linked to a person who’s highly considered in the industry, my drive and ambition is helping me carve out my own way as a legend in the making.

What makes you a cultural disruptor?

I’m not too scared to say things that people see as no-go areas. I always state my mind and how I feel about certain topics.

How has having famous parents (Somizi Mhlongo and Palesa Madisakwane) impacted you?

Growing up I felt the pressure, but now I’m at a point where I believe I am going to be more successful than them. I’m a lot more comfortable with my dreams and goals, and I can safely say I’ll become a huge success. I’m also happy and humbled to be standing on their shoulders, which have given me a step ahead.

What is that one thing you’ve learnt from your father?

How to be resilient. Being sure of who you are even if you’re not liked by the people in the room.

What is the biggest hurdle facing the youth today?

Cancel culture and their voices being undermined, even though we are told to be bold and resilient. Yes, we need to be responsible in how we project ourselves in society, but our voices still matter and shouldn’t be quietened.

What is your biggest insecurity?

False humility. Growing up I had to downplay having certain things because I was worried that people would think I’m too arrogant.