Somizi Mhlongo relives actor Jamie Bartlett's last jolly moments
Actor Jamie Bartlett spent Sunday night spreading love to staff and customers at 012 Lifestyle Restaurant in Brooklyn, Pretoria.
This was just hours before the acclaimed actor died on Monday.
In pictures and videos shared on social media by businessman and Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo, Bartlett was in a jolly mood and posed for pictures with everyone about him while sharing jokes.
The thespian was invited to make an appearance at the restaurant by Mhlongo, who is a Sunday resident chef at the venue.
According to Mhlongo, Bartlett invited himself to people’s tables, greeted a lot of people at the venue, went about hugging and kissing staff and customers.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE on Tuesday, Mhlongo said it still felt unreal that a man he had a conversation with on Sunday night was no more. “The way he enjoyed chatting to people [there], it was difficult to make him sit down at our table.
“When he finally sat down, we spoke at length. Jamie was excited about the future... He told me that he wanted to focus on making appearances and make money out of that. He is one of the few actors who are loved by both white and black people,” Mhlongo said.
“It showed at the restaurant when he would go to people’s tables to greet them. I told him that it is fine that you are here and they see you.
“But he insisted to [go about and] greet each and every person. He was excited about the venue and told me that he has visited 13 venues to meet people.
“He wanted us to talk more about collaborating as chefs and sharing recipes. We said we were going to meet next week and finalise everything.”
Mhlongo said looking back at how Bartlett was spreading love on the night, he was actually saying his goodbyes.
“He enjoyed mogodu and steamed bread or idombolo with his Scottish whisky at the restaurant,” he said.
The multitalented Mhlongo said he left the seasoned actor at the venue about 8pm and he was still having fun.
“I think we owe Jamie flowers and an apology. We could not recognise and celebrate him while he was still alive. I am sorry to him because I am part of those that did not give him his flowers.”
The 55-year-old, who had a reputable acting profile, is known for his role as David Genaro in Rhythm City.
Bartlett also appeared in numerous TV and theatre productions.
