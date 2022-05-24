Somizi Mhlongo relives actor Jamie Bartlett's last jolly moments

The thespian was invited to make an appearance at the restaurant by Mhlongo, who is a Sunday resident chef at the venue.

According to Mhlongo, Bartlett invited himself to people’s tables, greeted a lot of people at the venue, went about hugging and kissing staff and customers.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE on Tuesday, Mhlongo said it still felt unreal that a man he had a conversation with on Sunday night was no more. “The way he enjoyed chatting to people [there], it was difficult to make him sit down at our table.

“When he finally sat down, we spoke at length. Jamie was excited about the future... He told me that he wanted to focus on making appearances and make money out of that. He is one of the few actors who are loved by both white and black people,” Mhlongo said.

“It showed at the restaurant when he would go to people’s tables to greet them. I told him that it is fine that you are here and they see you.

“But he insisted to [go about and] greet each and every person. He was excited about the venue and told me that he has visited 13 venues to meet people.

“He wanted us to talk more about collaborating as chefs and sharing recipes. We said we were going to meet next week and finalise everything.”