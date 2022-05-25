'Bartlett said his goodbyes in a joyous mood'
Friends recall top actor's happy final moments
One of the things that TV and stage actor Jamie Bartlett wanted to do was to open a food outlet in Soweto, his friend Mpho Molepo has revealed.
Molepo, who appeared alongside Bartlett on e.tv Rhythm City, said as a result, Bartlett visited about six chisanyama in the township to learn about how they operate...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.