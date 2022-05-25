'Bartlett said his goodbyes in a joyous mood'

Friends recall top actor's happy final moments

One of the things that TV and stage actor Jamie Bartlett wanted to do was to open a food outlet in Soweto, his friend Mpho Molepo has revealed.



Molepo, who appeared alongside Bartlett on e.tv Rhythm City, said as a result, Bartlett visited about six chisanyama in the township to learn about how they operate...