Columnists

Grieving on social media exposes rogue in most of us

Riky's passing has become tweet sorrow for some

04 March 2022 - 10:04
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

We need to stop being gossipmongers of celebrity deaths.

Impact — a word that rarely comes up when we discuss the term celebrity and it is the first thing you will feel when the announcement of their death comes out in the news. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?