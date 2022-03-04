Grieving on social media exposes rogue in most of us
Riky's passing has become tweet sorrow for some
We need to stop being gossipmongers of celebrity deaths.
Impact — a word that rarely comes up when we discuss the term celebrity and it is the first thing you will feel when the announcement of their death comes out in the news. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.