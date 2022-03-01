If the ANC died, so would Bosasa: Zondo report

If the ANC failed, so too would Bosasa — and this is why the controversial state contractor gave money and its own office space for the party's elections "war room".

This is according to the state capture commission's report, the third part of which was officially released on Tuesday night.

Bosasa’s substantial donations to the ANC also feature prominently in the commission’s report, in particular the election “war room” facilities the company gave to the party at no cost — but at a cost of “millions”, according to company whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi.

“Mr Agrizzi may have exaggerated the expenditure, but it is clear from the sophistication of the equipment and facilities, and the time period over which they were provided (three months in respect of the 2014 elections and two months in respect of the Mangaung conference) that the value was substantial,” states the report.

“The question, from the perspective of Bosasa and its directors, is whether they sought through the provision of the ‘war room’ facilities to the ANC at no charge, indirectly to influence the public office bearers, functionaries and employees listed in [the commission’s terms of reference]. There is no evidence to suggest that the provision of the facilities was a bona fide contribution by [Bosasa boss Gavin] Watson personally based on his long-standing relationship with the ANC.