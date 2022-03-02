First aiders explain why they failed to help pupil

This is according to a document written by an official from the Gauteng department of education, who conducted a preliminary investigation into the events that led to the death of Amkelekile Mokoena on January 24 at MEL International Private School in Germiston, Gauteng.

Two staff members who are certified first aiders at a private school where a six-year-old girl died after choking on a grape claim they could not help her because one did not have gloves while another said her certificate had expired.



This is according to a document written by an official from the Gauteng department of education, who conducted a preliminary investigation into the events that led to the death of Amkelekile Mokoena on January 24 at MEL International Private School in Germiston, Gauteng. ..