Prioritise pupils' safety in schools
Frustration, pain, heartache, anger and above all, lack of accountability.
These are all words that cross your mind when reading the tragic story of six-year-old Amkelekile Mokoena, who died at school after choking on a grape on January 24 at MEL International Private School in Germiston on the East Rand. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.