KZN to mark anniversary of the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini

The KwaZulu-Natal government will hold a prayer to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma on March 12.

The Zulu monarch died last March from Covid-19 complications.

Having been installed as the eighth monarch of the Zulu nation in December 1971, he ruled for almost 50 years.

Premier Sihle Zikalala announced the prayer at the provincial executive council meeting on Wednesday.

“The demise of His Majesty King Zwelithini has left a gaping void in the hearts and psyche of the nation.”

He said the king's passing “is of historical significance to the nation at large”.

“In keeping the legacy alive and helping the nation to heal, the executive council has approved the holding of a prayer on Saturday March 12 at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace, KwaNongoma.

“The prayer will include the royal family, traditional leaders, church leaders, senior provincial and national government officials and local leadership.”

TimesLIVE