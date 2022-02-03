Arrest Guptas urgently

The role played by the Gupta family and their network in the capture of state-owned entities has once again come under the spotlight after the release of the second tranche of a three-part report of the inquiry into state capture.



Yet the all powerful individuals, on whose behalf politicians and senior executives were found to have been instrumental in the looting of state, continue to elude law enforcers and live in the lap of luxury in Dubai. While it is still early days for law enforcement to act on the findings of the part two of the inquiry report focusing on Transnet and Denel, the Guptas have been pursued by SA since 2018 without any success so far...