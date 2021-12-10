Soccer

Safa postpones congress after delegates test positive for Covid-19

By Marc Strydom - 10 December 2021 - 13:09
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.
TL_1688653 Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The SA Football Association (Safa) has postponed its congress due to a number of delegates testing positive for Covid-19, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said.

Though delegates had to present vaccine certificates to attend the Congress to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre from Saturday, another requirement was Covid-19 testing amid rising infections as SA enters its fourth wave.

“The results coming from our members show many of them have tested positive.

“But the other challenge with this one is that in some places the laboratories are not giving the results fast. So we are avoiding a situation where we have 10 delegates from Cape Town, and five test positive, and then they become our responsibility to quarantine them here [in Johannesburg], and it's Christmas time and all these factors."

The congress would be rescheduled for after the fourth wave has subsided.

“Early next year, once we know the Covid-19 situation and how it continues, because we could not be reckless and have a convention of many people together when numbers are already showing an increase,” he said.

The Congress, as is standard, had on its agenda, “the constitutional amendments, our report-back on the financial year”, Motlanthe said.

TimesLIVE

Kaizer Motaung: 'Cyril Kobus ‘played key role in development of football’

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has said that Cyril Kobus‚ who died this week‚ “played a key role in the development of football in our ...
Sport
5 months ago

Safa president Jordaan appointed as Caf president Motsepe’s advisor on sport and marketing

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has been appointed as new Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice ...
Sport
8 months ago

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe: 'We own up as the Association to say we failed the nation'

Like an alcoholic‚ if the South African Football Association (Safa) cannot even take that first step of agreeing that there is a problem in the sport ...
Sport
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed