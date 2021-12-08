Got the sniffles? Get a Covid-19 test even if you think it's only flu, says SA Medical Association

The SA Medical Association (Sama) has urged people to get tested for Covid-19 even if they think they have flu.

Speaking on eNCA, Sama vice chairperson Mvuyisi Mzukwa said there is a thin line between symptoms of the common flu and the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

“Early data on Omicron shows symptoms may be mild. This is why it's important to test,” said Mzukwa.

No matter how mild the symptoms may be, people need to get tested to make sure it's not Covid-19.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic and need to make sure we don't have Covid-19. There are cheaper tests now and government institutions if you don't have medical aid. It's important that you test, because you don't know how that condition is going to progress.”