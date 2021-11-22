Invest in the youth, Mr President
We need jobs and help to start businesses, not grants that make us lazy
I would like to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa for all the effort he and and his team are making for the youth and SA as a whole in trying to eradicate poverty.
The pandemic has shown me and maybe the rest of the country that creating employment for youth is possible and feasible...
