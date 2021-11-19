Disclosure of political party funders satisfies rights groups

The publishing of details of funding received by political parties has been hailed as a step that will strengthen SA's democracy and promote accountability.

These are the views of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who are in support of the Political Party Funding Act which compels parties to disclose all donations received above R100,000 whether in cash or in kind to the Electoral Commission each quarter.

The IEC’s second quarter report in response to the act has revealed that brothers-in-law Cyril Ramaphosa and mining mogul Patrice Motsepe came to the rescue of the financially strained ANC ahead of the local government elections, pumping money into Luthuli House.

Sheilan Clarke, spokesperson of My Vote Counts, an organisation which advocates for transparency and an electoral system that holds elected representatives accountable, said the move helps the electorate to make an informed vote.

“It's not only a democratic right but it's important in terms of a transparent and accountable democracy that we have this information of private funding of political parties because we've never really had this information before,” Clarke said.

She said having the information may help curb “corrupt or shady dealings” in SA's politics.