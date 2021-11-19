Gospel legend Malope thrilled with national order

Speaking to Sowetan after taking selfies and having lunch with Ramaphosa, Malope was still on cloud nine

Gospel icon Rebecca Malope was honoured with a national order for her distinguished contribution to SA music and touching millions of hearts through music.



The best-selling gospel star was bestowed with a silver Order of Ikhamanga by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the event held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday...