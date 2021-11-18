Cyril Ramaphosa and Patrice Motsepe donated money to ANC ahead of election

Brothers-in-law Cyril Ramaphosa and mining mogul Patrice Motsepe came to the rescue of the financially strained ANC ahead of the November 1 local government elections.

After running an election campaign in which the ANC struggled to print posters in many parts of the country, it has emerged that so dire were Luthuli House's financial affairs that Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals donated R5.8m on September 9.

Ramaphosa, in his personal capacity, made two separate donations of R166,000 and R200,000 on August 30. This was revealed in the IEC’s second quarter report in response to the Political Party Funding Act.

The report reveals that the ANC’s biggest donor was the Chancellor House Trusts, which does business on behalf of the party and donated R15m on August 31. A company identified as NEP Consulting chipped in with R1m on September 3 and businessman Cedric Ntombela donated R400,000 on August 18.

The ANC received a total of R22.6m in monetary donations.

Meanwhile, the opposition DA received a total of R16.8m in donations over the same period. The party's biggest donors were: