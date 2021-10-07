Helping your spouse cope with depression could save your nuptials

Unite to tackle illness rather than allow it to drive marriage apart

Standing on the sidelines when your spouse battles depression can feel like a helpless experience. You might feel confused, frustrated and overwhelmed. You might feel like every attempt you make to “help” is either rejected or ignored.



Depression – or major depressive disorder – is a common condition that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act. It isn’t a choice or a little case of the blues. It’s an illness as serious and life-altering as diabetes. A depressed spouse can’t just “snap out of it”, or “get on with life”...