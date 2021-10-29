South Africa

Boy (8) forced to eat human faeces by group of school mates

The incident, which was recorded in a video by one of the boys, took place in a village called Gura in Qumbu outside Mthatha, Eastern Cape

29 October 2021 - 10:54

An eight-year-old boy cried and begged for mercy, but that fell on deaf ears as a group of about 12 boys took turns beating him up with a stick and made fun of him.

The incident, which was recorded in a video by one of the boys, took place in a village called Gura in Qumbu outside Mthatha, Eastern Cape...

