Schools under siege from violence and the time has come to take action

Parents must help in battle to discipline pupils

In two incidents that shocked the nation, two Alexandra township schoolboys lost their lives after being stabbed by their schoolmates. One happened on school grounds when a 16-year-old boy died allegedly after being stabbed by a 15-year-old. In the other case, a 16-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries allegedly after being stabbed by a 14-year-old girl who was apparently his girlfriend.



Something seems to have gone deeply wrong and as a nation we seem to be sinking in this desperate situation. Schools have become dangerous places and no longer places where young ones are sent to be moulded into upstanding citizens expected to take the baton from the older generation and lead our country into prosperity...