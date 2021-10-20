Vaccination of kids not debatable
The plea made to parents by Gauteng premier David Makhura that they endorse and take part in the drive to get schoolchildren vaccinated against Covid-19 should be understood in the context of a government married, sometimes to a fault, to the ideal of consultative governance.
The call in itself is not necessarily a bad move and should in many instances be encouraged if government always seeks to take along with it those over whom it presides. But there are times when what is called for is leadership when the interests of the nation outstrip those of the individual...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.