Pupils attack house mother after she found boys at girls' hostel

She had to be hospitalised for her injuries

A Gauteng school for children with special needs has been temporarily shut down following an attack on a housemother and teacher which came after several boys were suspended for sleeping in the girls' dormitories.



The housemother, or housekeeper, at Filadelphia Secondary School in Soshanguve, northern Pretoria, was the first to be attacked on Saturday night after she found the group in the girls' hostel room...