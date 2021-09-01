Schools must deal with violence

When Thembisile Williams went to work on Monday morning, little did she know that just hours later, she would pray out in desperation watching a teenage boy die in her arms.



In today’s paper Williams, a patroller at Pholosho Junior Secondary School in Alexandra, tells of the last moments of Qayiye Mgaye’s life, a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed by a fellow pupil during a fight on the school grounds. ..