Teachers must deal with pupil conflicts differently to avoid tragedies

There seems to be no end in sight for the state of agony in South African schools if the recent events are anything to go by.



In the latest incident, a 19-year-old Limpopo schoolgirl committed suicide allegedly after a confrontation with a female teacher at her school. This was after the girl, Khutso Macial Mabiletsa, had apparently taunted the teacher on social media about her shoes, claiming they were ugly. Matters got out of hand when the teacher, accompanied by her family, confronted the girl at her home demanding an apology...