Sculpture a fitting tribute to Dr Esther Mahlangu

Pretoria-based visual artist Albert Nkosi has created a beautiful sculpture in honour of the legendary Dr Esther Mahlangu.

Nkosi, a highly talented sculptor, presented Mahlangu with a beautiful bronze piece on Wednesday during a function held at the National School of the Arts in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The sculpture, which cost about R1.2m, was created as an honour to the legendary mural painter for taking the Ndebele culture to international stages.

Nkosi, 35, has previously created sculptures of important people such as Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu.

Nkosi's work is exceptional and he pays a lot of attention into detail when creating these figures.

"What inspired me to create a sculpture of Mama Esther was how she has promoted her culture. I created the statue to honour her while she is still alive.

"As a young artist I am also inspired by her. I am inspired by her hard work and determination."

Born in Amarshof, Nkosi grew up in Lukwatini, Mpumalanga, and Soshanguve in Pretoria.