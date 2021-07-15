Anti-HIV methods give young SA women the ring of confidence: study

Adolescent girls and young women in SA say they are happy to use HIV-prevention products consistently, according to interim results of a study of two different methods.

Nearly all of the 16 to 21-year-olds who signed up for the study said a daily antiretroviral (ARV) pill or an ARV vaginal ring that lasts a month worked well for them.

The Reach (Reversing the Epidemic in Africa with Choices in HIV prevention) study, being conducted in SA, Uganda and Zimbabwe by the Microbicide Trials Network, found 97% of participants used the products some or all of the time.

The findings were reported on Thursday at a media briefing by the International Aids Society, which is holding its annual conference virtually next week.

During the six months the young women — including groups at Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute in Johannesburg and the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation research site in Crossroads, Cape Town — were asked to use the monthly dapivirine ring, 88% said they liked it.