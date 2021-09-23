Entertainment

Jacob Mawela’s photo exhibition shares snippets of history with us

Through the exhibition, he zooms into different newsmakers

23 September 2021 - 09:36

Seasoned photographer and journalist Jacob Mawela has turned the special moments he captured through his lens into a striking exhibition.

Titled Names in Uphill Letters, the solo exhibition opens tomorrow for three months at Benoni Museum. The travelling exhibition that began in Bloemfontein, Free State, is a culmination of Mawela’s work over 20 years...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...