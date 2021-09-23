Jacob Mawela’s photo exhibition shares snippets of history with us
Through the exhibition, he zooms into different newsmakers
Seasoned photographer and journalist Jacob Mawela has turned the special moments he captured through his lens into a striking exhibition.
Titled Names in Uphill Letters, the solo exhibition opens tomorrow for three months at Benoni Museum. The travelling exhibition that began in Bloemfontein, Free State, is a culmination of Mawela’s work over 20 years...
