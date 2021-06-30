Judgment a ‘victory for rule of law and SA’

There's been a resounding welcome of the landmark ruling by the Constitutional Court which found former president Jacob Zuma in contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment.

Political parties and civil society described the apex court's judgment on the matter which was brought forward by the Zondo commission investigating allegations of state capture as victory for the rule of law...