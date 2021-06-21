Ster-Kinekor starts screening SA State Theatre stage productions
Partnership will change the performing arts game in SA
The South African State Theatre (SAST) kicked off its partnership with Ster-Kinekor to screen its stage productions in different cinemas.
The screening began on Friday with Freedom -The Musical at Ster-Kinekor in Musgrave (Durban), Sterland, Brooklyn Nouveau (both in Pretoria), Newtown, Rosebank Nouveau (Johannesburg), Cavendish (Cape Town) and Baywest (Gqeberha). ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.