Ster-Kinekor starts screening SA State Theatre stage productions

Partnership will change the performing arts game in SA

By Patience Bambalele - 21 June 2021 - 18:12

The South African State Theatre (SAST) kicked off its partnership with Ster-Kinekor to screen its stage productions in different cinemas.

The screening began on Friday with Freedom -The Musical at Ster-Kinekor in Musgrave (Durban), Sterland, Brooklyn Nouveau (both in Pretoria), Newtown, Rosebank Nouveau (Johannesburg), Cavendish (Cape Town) and Baywest (Gqeberha). ..

