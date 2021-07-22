Police failure to stop looting a disgrace and shameful

SAPS care little about mandate to protect and enforce the law

An unlikely saviour and protector of our people has emerged in the past few days, and that is the taxi industry. Cynics may say it is self-preservation with taxi associations needing people to be employed and for shops and malls to exist to have a customer base.



It is, however, in the interests of all South Africans for there to be a tax base, which will surely dwindle and have dire effects on the payment of social grants and the development of critical infrastructure for many years to come...