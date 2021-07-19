Another cop killing in KZN as Durban police officer's burnt body found in boot of his car

A KwaZulu-Natal family is reeling after days of searching for their loved one, a provincial public order police officer, ended with a burnt body found in the back of the officer’s car in one of the epicentres of violence and looting this week.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Sunday that Mariannhill police were investigating cases of murder, kidnapping, malicious damage to property, and the theft of a firearm.

A family member, who spoke to TimesLIVE on Sunday, said a body was found in the boot of the car of their brother who went missing on Tuesday.

Muridili and the family member said the officer was not on duty when he went missing.