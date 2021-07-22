Lying about paternity is not only fraud, it destroys lives
If you're not sure, seek DNA tests to avoid deception and future legal ramifications
When the baby’s father isn’t actually the father
A case of misattributed paternity isn’t just awkward, it’s a fraud. When it’s not fixed, it can have very dire consequences not only morally, for the sake of the child and the misled father, but legally too...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.