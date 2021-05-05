Let's be proactive and not vindictive when dealing with bullying among children

Society needs psychosocial intervention to prevent this and other types of crime

In the previous article I cautioned that we should be mindful of how we treat the perpetrator of Lufuno Mavhunga’s bullying. That we should be careful that the emotive nature in which we react and vilify the bully, does not create another monster.



At the end of the day, the bully is a child themselves and should be treated as such. The general belief that most people have is that the bully should get the harshest punishment, largely because it is their action that led to the untimely death of another child. This deep investment in the harsh punishment of the perpetrator is what prompted this follow up piece...