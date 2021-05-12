It's frustrating it took so long before real action was taken against offending educators

Education ministry finally does good on penalties against rogue teachers

On April 9, the ministry of basic education gazetted conditions which speak to the re-employment of an educator following a dismissal as a result of misconduct. These conditions include the compulsory time-frame in which they cannot be re-employed, following the dismissal.



Signed by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga, the conditions detail how long an educator can be kept out of a public school depending on the gravity of their misconduct...