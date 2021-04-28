Suspect needs healing too
Bullying incident reflects our dysfunctional society
The death of Lufuno Mavhunga, who is said to have died by suicide, has brought bullying in schools back into the spotlight. Although sad to say, bullying is, and has been a reality way before this incident. Many of us may have experienced bullying at some stage or even perpetuated bullying or were silent onlookers to such acts.
The tragic case of Lufuno has, however, brought bullying into sharp focus for all of us because it did not only expose the tragic consequences that bullying could possibly have, but it so happens that this case of bullying, as vicious and humiliating as it was, was recorded and all of us in some way became witnesses to this inhumane act...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.