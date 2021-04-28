Suspect needs healing too

Bullying incident reflects our dysfunctional society

The death of Lufuno Mavhunga, who is said to have died by suicide, has brought bullying in schools back into the spotlight. Although sad to say, bullying is, and has been a reality way before this incident. Many of us may have experienced bullying at some stage or even perpetuated bullying or were silent onlookers to such acts.



The tragic case of Lufuno has, however, brought bullying into sharp focus for all of us because it did not only expose the tragic consequences that bullying could possibly have, but it so happens that this case of bullying, as vicious and humiliating as it was, was recorded and all of us in some way became witnesses to this inhumane act...