Women crying wolf must bear the consequences of their actions

Police resources wasted on false kidnapping claim

Wednesday evening, May 19 2021. Many of us were glued to our cellphones, following and trying to assist a person who we thought was victim to a hijacking and kidnapping.



According to a statement released by the SA Police Service, the 28-year-old woman “victim” (now suspect), in her statement described how on Wednesday her vehicle was taken by unknown men in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, who put her inside the boot and drove around with her for the better part of the evening...