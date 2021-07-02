Mkhwebane exposed over CR17

Least surprising about Thursday’s Constitutional Court judgment is that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane suffered yet another bruising defeat in our courts.

Time and time again, Mkhwebane has been exposed to be legally incompetent at best, or worse, she has blatantly and unashamedly allowed herself and the office she leads to serve the political interest of an ANC faction...