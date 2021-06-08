South Africa

Parliament within its rights to create rules for public protector removal – Thandi Modise lawyer

08 June 2021 - 14:23
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise says she had no power to invalidate the rules created by parliament and which are being used in the impeachment proceedings against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Modise's legal counsel advocate Andrew Breitenbach SC told the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday that the legislature was within its rights to create and define the new parliamentary rules which have been set up to facilitate the removal of presiding officers of Chapter 9 institutions when they became unfit for office...

