Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court to have new parliamentary rules for her removal set aside

Embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal counsel has accused the National Assembly (NA) of trying to use the backdoor to “amend” the constitution’s provisions relating to her removal from office.



Mkhwebane dragged NA speaker Thandi Modise to the Western Cape High Court on Monday in a bid to halt the parliamentary inquiry set up to look into her fitness to hold office, following allegations of incompetence, misconduct and perjury relating to some of her previous reports and conduct in litigation before the courts...