South Africa

One charge withdrawn in perjury case against public protector

By TimesLIVE - 25 June 2021 - 12:38
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been accused of lying under oath. File photo.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been accused of lying under oath. File photo.
Image: Mike Hutchings

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appeared in the Pretoria magistrates court on Friday in connection with a perjury case in which she is accused of lying under oath.

“Following her representations to the director of public prosecutions in the North Gauteng division, advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, one of the charges was withdrawn,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

“Advocate Mkhwebane’s legal representative has requested the court to allow her to make representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, for further review of the remaining charges.”

The matter was postponed to September 29 for the outcome of those representations.

TimesLIVE reported previously that Mkhwebane had initially faced three charges in the matter.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema previously gave a breakdown of the charges related to the public protector allegedly lying under oath in November 2017 and in April 2018 about meetings she had with then president Jacob Zuma.

TimesLIVE

Parliament within its rights to create rules for public protector removal – Thandi Modise lawyer

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise says she had no power to invalidate the rules created by parliament and which are being used in the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court to have new parliamentary rules for her removal set aside

Embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal counsel has accused the National Assembly (NA) of trying to use the backdoor to “amend” the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Public protector Mkhwebane's perjury case postponed to June

The national director of public prosecutions is deliberating on the representations made by Mkhwebane's legal team to have the charges against her ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight