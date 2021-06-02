Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane suffers another court blow

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered another legal blow, with the high court setting aside her 2018 report into the affairs of the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (Usaasa).

Mkhwebane's report, which was thrown out by the North Gauteng High Court last week, stemmed from a probe she conducted into boardroom issues at Usaasa after a complaint from the agency's then CEO, Lumko Mtimde.

Mtimde had complained to Mkhwebane, citing the Protected Disclosures Act, after the agency's board suspended him and instituted disciplinary proceedings against him.

Mtimde and the board had been at loggerheads over the employment of a Usaasa company secretary, which the former CEO argued had been done in violation of the Companies Act and the Public Finance Management Act, among other laws.

Mtimde also wanted Mkhwebane to order the board to halt disciplinary proceedings against him, saying he was challenging the matter in the labour court.